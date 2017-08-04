Experiments with KVRR Meteorologist Scott Sincoff: Lemon Pennies

Fun, Easy, Kid-Friendly Science Experiments
Scott Sincoff

This week’s science experiment is called Lemon Pennies.

First, you get a small paper or plastic cup and squeeze lemon juice into the cup to get it about a third–way full.

Then, you take an old, dirty penny and dip it into the lemon juice, enough to submerge it.

Leave it in there for about 5–10 seconds…and then wipe away the lemon juice with either your fingers or a paper towel.

The acidic complex of the lemon juice de-oxidizes the penny – clearing away any rust that is on the surface of the penny. Try this with other liquids and see if you get similar results.

