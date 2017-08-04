Golden Drive Donates Proceeds of Annual Community Event to Youthworks

Youthworks is a nonprofit organization in Fargo that provides programs for runaway, homeless and street youth who are experiencing struggles at home, in life or at school

FARGO, N.D. — After this year’s Golden Drive Homeless Kids Annual Community event, organizer Susan Baron decided to donate 100 percent of the proceeds to Youthworks.

Youthworks is a nonprofit organization in Fargo that provides programs for runaway, homeless and street youth who are experiencing struggles at home, in life or at school.

Sue explained that it was important to donate all of the money gathered to this organization because of the direct impact it makes in the community.

“Everything we’ve gathered is going to make a difference right here. It’s so exciting to be able to say thank you for what you do, here’s from us. Let us help you help them,” said Sue Baron, organizer of the Golden Drive.

Each year Golden Drive Homeless Kids donates their proceeds to local organizations looking to make a difference in the community.