Grand Forks Hotel Robbed During Power Outage

A man wearing all white clothing, with his face covered, showed a note demanding money from the cash register.

GRAND FORKS (KFGO) – A robber took advantage of a power outage and robbed the Springhill Suites Hotel in Grand Forks around 4:30 a.m Friday.

A man wearing all white clothing, with his face covered, showed a note demanding money from the cash register.

He fled before police arrived.

He’s described as a five feet, six inches to five feet, eight inches tall, with a slim build.

No weapon was seen and no one was hurt.