LIVE: WE Fest Stage Set-up

You Might Like
Grand Forks Hotel Robbed During Power Outage
GRAND FORKS (KFGO) - A robber took advantage of a power outage and robbed the Springhill Suites Hotel in Grand Forks around 4:30 a.m Friday. A man wearing all white clothing, with his face covered, showed a note demanding money…
Minnehaha Academy Fatal Explosion: "A Bible Verse Comes to Mind"
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Two people are dead after a gas explosion at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis. The school's custodian was pulled from the rubble last night. Caught in the explosion, a terrifying and surreal…
WE Fest Opens with Longest Bar in Minnesota, New Acts in Lineup
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- It's the biggest country and camping music festival in the U.S. and it's kicking off its 35th year in Detroit Lakes this weekend. Cowboy boots are on and…