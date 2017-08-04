LIVE: Veteran ESPN Reporter Talks Wentz In Bison Illustrated

Sal Paolantonio Writes About What We Can Expect In Carson's 2nd NFL Season

Bison Illustrated editor Joe Kerlin joins Adam to talk about a special edition of the magazine for August.

Sal Paolantonio has been an NFL reporter for ESPN for 25 years, and often covers the Philadelphia Eagles.

He interviewed several NFL veterans, including former Eagles QB Ron Jaworski and Eagles coach Dick Vermeil about Carson Wentz’s second season.

They offer their predictions about the NDSU product’s future in the league.

Bison Illustrated is one of several publications put out by Spotlight Media that are available for free at stores across the F/M area.

Find out more on the Spotlight Media website by clicking here.