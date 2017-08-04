Mapleton Golf Tournament to Raise Money for Local Boy Fighting Cancer

Proceeds from the Fourth Annual Lynx For Lynx Golf Tournament will benefit Cullen Oothoudt's battle with cancer

MAPLETON, N.D. — Forty teams will battle it out on the golf course to help a local boy with cancer.

Lynx Logistics and Lynx Xpress are putting on the Fourth Annual Lynx Links for Cancer on August 18 at Maple River Golf Club in Mapleton.

This year, the proceeds go to help four-year-old Cullen Oothoudt, who has been battling a cancerous brain tumor.

There will also be a silent auction at the tournament.

“Somebody that used to work here was talking about just wanting to have a golf tournament for customers and get some people together,” said Dan Pfeifer, member of Lynx Logistics and Lynx Xpress. “We decided if we’re going to have a golf tournament, why not raise money for people who are dealing with this.”

If you’d like to donate to Cullen’s family, click here.