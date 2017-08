NDSU Football: Season Preview

FARGO, N.D.— 2017 will mark the first time since 2011 that NDSU is not the defending FCS champs.

Nate Tanguay and Nick Deluca are back on the roster after injuries kept them sidelined for much of the 2016 season, further bolstering the Bison’s defense.

KVRR Sports analyzes NDSU’s daunting defensive line and previews the 2017 season.