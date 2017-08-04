UND Football: Season Preview

UND headed into 2017 season without Deion Harris.

FARGO, N.D. —University of North Dakota running back Brady Oliveira made bold statements that he and John Santiago are the best running back duo in the country.

The pair combined for nearly 2,000 rushing yards in 2016, and they’ll look to continue that as the head into the upcoming season.

UND will also need to fill the vacancy at corner with Deion Harris missing all of 2017 due to an injury.

KVRR Sports breaks down the Fighting Hawks’ advantages and disadvantages headed into 2017.