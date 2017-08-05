Fargo Brewing Company Celebrates Anniversary with Dog Expo

Shelters and dog-related businesses were all in attendance

FARGO, N.D. — Craft beer connoisseurs brought their fluffy four–legged friends to the brewery. The Fargo Brewing Company hosted their second “Hair of the Dog” expo.

Twelve shelters and local businesses came out to mingle with the pups and enjoy a locally produced pint.

They set up a tent for a Shakey Graves concert on Tuesday to celebrate the brewery’s seventh anniversary.

Staff thought it would be a good idea to use the setup for the dog expo.

“We were brainstorming ideas of ways to make use of the tent while it’s up,” said Amanda Nelson, Fargo Brewing Company taproom manager. “And this spring we came up with having a dog expo. There wasn’t anything around town so just an excuse to get a bunch of local dog owners and shelters and organizations together.”

Fargo Brewing Company employees expect to have 750 people in attendance for their anniversary concert. Tickets are $20.