Meet Vernie! Lego’s Newest Robot Invention

Fargo's Barnes & Noble is one of many locations given this new product to promote and share with visitors

FARGO, N.D. — Lego released a new set of bricks which is showing off its dance moves across the country. Meet Vernie the Robot.

Fargo’s Barnes and Noble is one of many locations given this new product to promote and share with visitors.

Kids were shown what Vernie can do, how to use its app and create new parts.

Vernie can move in many different directions, carry accessories, sense distance and see colors.

“By using the app and learning how to code with it kids are able to watch what their doing happen in front of them so when they have a sequence on the app that says go forward go backward turn around make music and then they press play, they get to watch that whole thing happen,” said Ryan Quinn, the assistant manager at Barnes and Noble in Fargo.

The item is sold out at several locations so shoppers who want it better grab one quickly.