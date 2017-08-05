Pyrotechnics Companies from Around the World Arrive in West Fargo

The Pyrotechnics Guild International's "Kaleidoscope of Fire" will have four nights of fireworks displays at the Red River Fairgrounds

WEST FARGO, N.D. — It’s bringing people together from all over the Metro and the world.

“We have people who are ditch diggers, we have people who are medical doctors, the whole gamut of professions represented here,” said Pyrotechnics Guild International media representative Dan Creagan.

Their common thread?

“Love of fireworks. Painting something in the sky is just fun,” Creagan said.

About 150 volunteers with PGI arrived in Fargo last week to set up the “Kaleidoscope of Fire” fireworks convention. It is being held at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds from August 5-11.

They say more than 3,000 people from all over the world will attend.

Some volunteers say their love of fireworks started at a young age.

“Fireworks have been in my family since childhood. It’s just been a tradition,” said PGI production manager Ruth Beardmore.

“Well we liked to go down to the local stand and buy some fireworks, blow up toy soldiers in our backyard and you know, just have fun with fireworks,” Creagan said. “After awhile, it gets in your blood.”

While at the convention, people can learn how to make fireworks. They can also buy the chemicals used to make them.

Fireworks sit in motor tubes made of plastic. When they’re launched, they pop open anywhere between 30 and 3,000 feet. If you’re going to play with fireworks, PGI officials say safety first.

“Be a little more respectful with sparklers, but with fireworks in general,” said safety crew member Bruce Burns. “Never hold them in your hand, never light them in your hand and always wear cotton or wool clothing, natural fibers. Never wear artificial fibers because that tends to melt rather than burn.”

Once you handle them with care, PGI says the experience will be worth it.

“You’ll see fireworks like you’ve never seen before,” Creagan said.

This is the seventh time PGI has come to Fargo.

This year’s show ignites at Red River Valley Fairgrounds from August 5th to the 11th. For a schedule of fireworks shows, click here.