United Way Distributes Backpacks Full of School Supplies to Needy Students

The United Way School Supply Drive has been going on through the summer and families are ready to pick up their supplies.

FARGO, N.D. — From their fifth annual lemonade stand to accepting donations, United Way has been hard at work gathering school supplies for the upcoming school year.

The 19th Annual United Way School Supply Drive has been going on throughout the summer and kids and families are ready to pick up their supplies.

“We are so incredibly grateful for all of the community support that we have for the school supply drive,” said Thomas Hill, the United Way Community Impact Director.

Students and parents flocked to the Fargodome and the line was out the door.

United Way volunteers are giving away backpacks filled with school supplies to families in need.

“I’m a single mom, so it helps out a lot with me and my kids. School supplies are not cheap,” said Amanda Pierce, a parent picking up supplies for her children.

Volunteers are showing their love and support to provide children with a backpack reflecting their favorite color, design or character.

“In our 19th year we have over 500 volunteers to help gather pack and distribute these bags. We’ve got about 40 volunteers here today alone helping thousands of community members and I think the one word that comes to mind is gratitude,” said Hill.

United Way’s goal is to help 5,800 kids in the Valley.

“To make sure that kids can go back to school with the confidence and really that emotional boost on the first day of school ready to learn,” said Hill.

Families expressed their gratitude for the program and the inspiration it sparked.

“My goal is to next year to be on the other end of this so I can donate next year,” said Pierce.

Kids walked away with big smiles ready for the first day of school.

“I got the backpack I wanted for five years,” said Manish Timsina, a local fifth grader.

The lesson being learned today is that one backpack can make all the difference.

The second distribution of backpacks is on Tuesday, August 8th, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Fargodome.