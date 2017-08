Fatal Rollover on I-29, North of Hillsboro

73-year-old man from Grand Forks dies in rollover

A 73-year-old man from Grand Forks is dead after an early morning crash on I-29.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a pickup hauling a trailer was traveling north from Minneapolis to Grand Forks when the driver lost control, hit the median and rolled.

The crash happened ten miles north of Hillsboro around 1:00 a.m.

The passenger died at the scene of the crash.

The 59-year-old driver was taken to Altru with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.