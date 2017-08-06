Hot Rods, Convertibles and Drift Machines Flock to “Cars and Coffee”

Hobbyists from all walks of the Valley's car world parked and sipped at this monthly event

FARGO, ND — The smell of brewing coffee and gasoline was in the air for an early morning car show.

“Cars and Coffee” put up their fourth show of the year this morning by 1st Avenue North in Downtown Fargo.

About 100 car enthusiasts from the Valley pulled up and parked to show off their modifications, engines and personalized rides.

The goal is to put the area’s community of car hobbyist in a more positive light.

“Anybody who’s got a nice a nice vehicle that wants to show up and park and hang out with other people who love cars, that’s what it is,” said organizer Jake Joraanstad. “Anybody’s idea of what they like, we want to see it out here.”

The show starts again on the first Sunday of each month until October in the parking lot across from United Automotive Tech Center.