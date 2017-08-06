Three-Vehicle Crash in Stutsman County

Two people taken to hospital after crash

Two people are injured after a three-vehicle crash in Stutsman County.

The crash happened on Highway 52, three miles north of Jamestown shortly after 2 o’clock this afternoon.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the vehicle driven by 38-year-old Ernest Castillo, of Gackle, failed to yield before he turned in front of the southbound traffic.

Castillo’s vehicle was hit by another vehicle that then sideswiped a vehicle hauling a trailer.

Both Castillo and another driver were taken to the hospital. Two others involved in the crash were uninjured.