Ask Danny: How To Get Rid Of Algae On the Roof

That rain's been great for farmers. Not so great for the shingles, though.

Roof maintenance is a major concern in our part of the country, particularly with the beatings they take from wind, rain and snowfall. And now that we’re finally seeing enough rain to report on, it’s time to start talking about how to maintain the integrity of your roof when it starts to look a little green.

For more information on how to deal with algae on the roof, here’s Danny Lipford in this week’s Ask Danny.