Bison Defensive End Suffers Season-Ending Knee Injury

FARGO, ND -- Rescue crews are looking for a person who reportedly went into the Red River to swim but didn't come out of the water. At this time, crews are searching in the waters across from Shelter Three at…
FARGO, N.D. - North Dakota State defensive end Greg Menard will miss all of the 2017 season after tearing his ACL over the weekend, the team announced Monday. Menard is a two-time FCS All-American who was named to the Buck…
FARGO (KFGO) - Fargo police say one person was arrested for terrorizing after discharging a gun. Officers responded to 911 calls of gunfire shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday. Nathanael Terry, 18, of Fargo was a passenger in a car that…