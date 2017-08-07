Bison Defensive End Suffers Season-Ending Knee Injury

North Dakota State defensive end Greg Menard suffered a season-ending knee injury over the weekend
Joe Radske

FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota State defensive end Greg Menard will miss all of the 2017 season after tearing his ACL over the weekend, the team announced Monday.

Menard is a two-time FCS All-American who was named to the Buck Buchanan Watch List days ago, which recognizes the top defensive player in the FCS.

He is  expected to use a redshirt this year after playing in all 14 games as a true freshman in 2014. 

Menard has 125 tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss and ranks seventh at NDSU with 28.0 career sacks in 43 games for the Bison.

 

Related Post

A Community Change Initiative Project hopes to Ent...
College Baseball: Bison Top Jackrabbits, Cobbers S...
NDSU Creates Journals for Families of Two Students...
Bison Focusing on Depth as Spring Practice Begins

You Might Like

Bison Defensive End Suffers Season-Ending Knee Injury

FARGO, N.D. - North Dakota State defensive end Greg Menard will miss all of the 2017 season after tearing his ACL over the weekend, the team announced Monday. Menard is a two-time FCS All-American who was named to the Buck…

Fargo Man Arrested For Terrorizing With A Gun

FARGO (KFGO) - Fargo police say one person was arrested for terrorizing after discharging a gun. Officers responded to 911 calls of gunfire shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday. Nathanael Terry, 18, of Fargo was a passenger in a car that…