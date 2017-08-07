Bison Defensive End Suffers Season-Ending Knee Injury

FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota State defensive end Greg Menard will miss all of the 2017 season after tearing his ACL over the weekend, the team announced Monday.

Menard is a two-time FCS All-American who was named to the Buck Buchanan Watch List days ago, which recognizes the top defensive player in the FCS.

He is expected to use a redshirt this year after playing in all 14 games as a true freshman in 2014.

Menard has 125 tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss and ranks seventh at NDSU with 28.0 career sacks in 43 games for the Bison.