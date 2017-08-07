Body Pulled from the Red River After Search for Swimmer in Lindenwood Park

Rescue crews across the FM area spent all day looknig for a man who hasn't returned from the Red River

FARGO, ND — Authorities confirm they have pulled a body from the Red River in Lindenwood Park.

His identity is being withheld until family is notified.

This, after the man’s friends said they saw him go into the river and not come back.

At about 1:30 p.m. crews responded to Lindenwood Park after two people saw a man go into the Red River for a swim and didn’t come back out.

At least 30 crew members spent the day searching the water and the surrounding water near Shelter Three at the park.

“Moorhead Fire’s in the water. Fargo Fire’s in the water and Valley Rescue just showed up to search the area,” said Chris Rasmussen, who is with F-M Ambulance.

This isn’t the first time summer crews have spent hours searching for someone in the river.

Most often, the result ends in a recovery.

In June and July, Fargo man David Tikayne and MSUM student, Fanuel Asrat died after going into the river for a swim.

Two weeks ago, two men were rescued from the Red after their boat became stuck on some rocks.

“We do train in the river quite a bit during the year and it’s not a common incident but we do spend some time practicing,” said Rasmussen.

Crews are hoping this will be a future lesson to be careful around the river.

“I would say the river is dangerous,” Rasmussen said. “Be aware of what you do out there. We don’t recommend that you swim in there I can’t say that you can’t swim in there but just be cautious of what you’re doing.”

Officials said the river’s murky water has made it difficult to find where the man went under.

They said the man is described as wearing blue jeans without a shirt.