Bombed Minnesota Mosque Didn’t Have Security Cameras

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The executive director of a Minnesota mosque that was bombed just before morning prayers on Saturday said the building doesn’t have outside security cameras.

Damage of the interior of the building was released to the public.

Mohamed Omar, of the Islamic center in Bloomington, said that his community doesn’t have the money for security cameras.

No one was injured in the explosion.

Officials said witnesses saw someone throw something from a truck or van before the blast and saw a vehicle speed away.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction