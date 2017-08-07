Circumcision Protesters on a Midwest Tour Line 13th Avenue in Fargo

Circumcision protestors are on a 17 city tour and made a stop in Fargo on 13th Ave

FARGO, ND — Protesters took to 13th Avenue in Fargo, hoping to spread the word about the harmful effects of circumcision.

The organization ‘Bloodstained Men’ and their supporters took their signs to the streets as they protested the dangers of circumcision procedures.

They are on their 17 city tour stopping all over including Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

Protesters said it’s not healthy for boys to get circumcised because it removes more than 16 functions on the human body.

“We believe that American men as babies should have the same right to their own bodies as American girls do,” said founder and co-director, Brother K. “It’s a fundamental human rights issue. It’s a terrible destructive surgery and it’s a basic violation of American rights.”

The American Association of Pediatrics found the health benefits to circumcision outweigh the risks.

While they have not recommended that all newborn boys be circumcised, they believe parents should decide what is best for their baby.