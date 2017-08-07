Fargo Man Arrested For Terrorizing With A Gun

Joe Radske

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police say one person was arrested for terrorizing after discharging a gun.

Officers responded to 911 calls of gunfire shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday.

Nathanael Terry, 18, of Fargo was a passenger in a car that drove into the alley behind homes in the 1100 block of 1st Avenue South where he fired a shot in the air.

Investigators were able to contact Terry who eventually turned himself in.

Police say the incident wasn’t random, saying Terry has a connection with people who live in the area where the gun was fired.

No one was hurt.

Police did recover a bullet casing at the scene.

Terry may also be charged with discharging a gun within city limits.

