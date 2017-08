Fire in West Fargo Residential Garage Damages Vehicles

The fire department was able to keep the fire from spreading to other parts of the home

WEST FARGO, ND — West Fargo Fire crews responded to a garage fire early this morning.

They were called to 212 5th Street East at 6:20 a.m. where they found a garage engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the garage and put the fire out quickly.

However, two vehicles inside of the garage were damaged, along with smoke damage inside of the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.