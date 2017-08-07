Goat Gone Wild for Oklahoma Police Cruiser

A neighbor came over to help the officer try to get the goat to come down, but it hopped back onto the cruiser

OKLAHOMA — It’s a goat gone wild…and it doesn’t have any fear of being arrested, it seems.

An Oklahoma police officer was out searching for the owner of a lost pony (yes, a lost pony) when the goat jumped onto the cruiser and faced off with the officer.

A neighbor came over to help the officer try to get the goat to come down, but once it was on the ground, it didn’t stay there long.

The goat hopped back onto the hood of the cruiser and the officer told the goat, “That’s my car, dude!”

The neighbor, meanwhile, in a very assertive voice continued to shake her finger at the goat and say “Goat, get down! Get down right now!”

Eventually, the goat’s owner was able to wrangle in the animal and the department said the goat didn’t cause any damage to the vehicle.