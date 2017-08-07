LIVE: Play With Clay With Make Room Fargo

From The Ground To A Finished Bowl, Kids Learn The Journey Of Clay
Adam Ladwig

 

Chelsea Thorson with Make Room joins Adam to play with some clay.

She’s hosting the “Earth+Fire” event this week at Make Room.

Kids get the chance to learn about making and using clay.

They’ll literally dig up the dirt used to make the clay, make it, and turn it into pottery.

Chelsea and Adam show their clay-making skills by fashioning a cup.

Well, Adam’s turned into more of a bowl.

You can learn more about projects hosted at Make Room by clicking here.

