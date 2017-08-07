Mason Jennings to Play Sanctuary Events Center in Fargo

Jennings will be at the Sanctuary Events Center on November 24th at 8 p.m.

FARGO, ND — Minneapolis based Mason Jennings is coming to Fargo to showcase his album, Minnesota.

All seating is reserved and is for ages 21 and up.

Jennings was born in Hawaii but considers his adopted home to be Minneapolis, after moving to the city to pursue his musical career.

He is well-known for his indie-folk and folk rock music throughout the country.

Tickets go on sale August 11 and are available at JadePresents or Tickets 300.