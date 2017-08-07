Moorhead Family Rolls Out Royal Lemonade and Cupcake Stand for Annual Event

The event raises money for the Sunshine Foundation, an organization that works on granting dreams to kids with disabilities, illnesses or struggling with abuse

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Moorhead community rolled out the royal treatment…but it wasn’t for the princesses.

It was for a very special group of kids.

Cinderella, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty and even the princesses from Frozen came to First International Bank and Trust in Moorhead to attend Addie’s Pretty Princess Lemonade and Cupcake Stand.

The event raises money for the Sunshine Foundation, an organization that works on granting dreams to kids with disabilities, illnesses or struggling with abuse.

Our own Alison Voorhees, a.k.a Cinderella, was at the event, along with Miss Minnesota and Miss Teen North Dakota to greet people and pose for pictures.

Addie’s mom said the family hosts this event because in the end, it’s all about giving back to the community.

“In 2013, Addie got her dream come true and our whole family went to Disney World to meet the princesses,” said Marissa Loerzel. “This is our way of paying it back every year so that we can support Sunshine Foundation to make other dreams come true, too.”

This is the fifth year of the event and they are hoping to grant at least two wishes from the proceeds.

Marissa said in the first year of the event, they sold 100 cupcakes.

This year, they expect to run out of 2,500.