Police Identify Two People Found Dead in a Jamestown House

Police said the baby was taken into protective custody but later released to family members

JAMESTOWN, ND — Police have identified two people found dead in a Jamestown home.

Casey Jensen, 33, and 26 year old Cherish Peterson were found Sunday night.

Police also recovered a firearm at the scene.

Officers responded to 1906 4th Street Northeast in Jamestown where they found two people dead inside the house and a three-month-old baby, who was not hurt.

Police said the baby was taken into protective custody but later released to family members.

Investigators finished their work inside the home late Sunday.

“We don’t believe that there is any threat to the public,” said Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger.

The Jamestown Police Department is being assisted by the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

“We’re still waiting on some investigation today and over the next couple of days,” said Chief Edinger. “I’m assuming that we can release some information probably Wednesday morning.”