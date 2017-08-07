Red River Water Rescue Underway Near Lindenwood Park

Crews are on the scene after a swimmer reportedly went in without coming back up
Nick Broadway

FARGO, ND — Rescue crews are looking for a person who reportedly went into the Red River to swim but didn’t come out of the water.

At this time, crews are searching in the waters across from Shelter Three at Lindenwoon Park in Fargo.

Scanner traffic said the man was wearing blue jeans without a shirt.

The search began at around 1:30p.m. this afternoon.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you the latest details as they become available.

You Might Like

Bison Defensive End Suffers Season-Ending Knee Injury

FARGO, N.D. - North Dakota State defensive end Greg Menard will miss all of the 2017 season after tearing his ACL over the weekend, the team announced Monday. Menard is a two-time FCS All-American who was named to the Buck…

Fargo Man Arrested For Terrorizing With A Gun

FARGO (KFGO) - Fargo police say one person was arrested for terrorizing after discharging a gun. Officers responded to 911 calls of gunfire shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday. Nathanael Terry, 18, of Fargo was a passenger in a car that…