Concordia College Offering Beginning Harp Class to the Community

Children, adults get opportunity to become expert on a new instrument

MOORHEAD, Minn. — It’s an instrument people might not be used to playing, but now they finally have the chance to try it out.

Beginning Harp Camp is a four day class where people can play the harp, whether you have experience or not.

Both children and adults have the opportunity to be in the class.

By the end of the four days, people will have an understanding of the basics, how to read music and they will also learn how to play an ensemble.

“Harp Camp is essentially my attempt to make the harp accessible to people who otherwise might balk at the idea of going out and buying an expensive instrument, just to see if they like it at all,” said harp teacher Callie Stadem. “This is an opportunity for people just to try it out. Hopefully have fun and make some music.”

Classes take place at Concordia College and are $85.