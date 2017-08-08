How Changes in Washington Could Affect North Dakota Taxpayers

FARGO, ND — Americans for Prosperity in North Dakota held a federal policy summit in Fargo to give activists an update on what’s happening in Washington.

Congressman Cramer was a part of a Q and A with AFP’s Vice President of external affairs.

The organization and the Congressman said it is important to improve the lives of Americans, especially those less fortunate.

Congressman Cramer answered questions relating to several different topics, but many were focused on the individual taxpayer.

He said one of the most important issues is there are currently seven tax brackets.

Cramer said the White House, the House of Representatives and the Senate agree there needs to be less.

“Bringing that down to three brackets. As I like to say, if we can’t get it to one, lets aim for three because why discriminate against success?” Rep. Cramer said. “I’ve never liked the idea of graduated taxes, I’ve never liked the idea of regressive taxes. I like the idea of nice even taxes.The idea of doubling the standard deduction. How is that important to everyday people? I think it’s one of the key things for everyday people. The goal here is to simplify it to the point where an individual can do their taxes on a post card.”

Congressman Cramer said the only downside to doubling the standard deduction is it would be about removing the incentive for handpicked deductions and eliminating the freedom to choose as taxpayers.

But, he said providing more money in the hands of the taxpayers is for the greater good.

The goal of the summit is to express plans for American prosperity and encourage the community to take bold steps necessary for change.

Many other states are not given the opportunity to speak about national changes on a local level.

Americans for Prosperity and Congressman Cramer said that providing this opportunity is crucial.