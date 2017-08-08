Last United Way Backpack Distribution at the Fargodome

United Way is excited to announce that have hit their goal thanks to a local woman who heard how close they were.

FARGO, ND — The United Way School Supply Drive has been underway throughout the summer and backpack distribution is coming to an end.

On Saturday, the organization was 60 backpacks short of their goal to serve 5,800 students.

But the local donor made up the difference and it was used to purchase supplies and backpacks for the remaining backpacks.

“When we were talking to her that we still had about 60 backpacks to go to reach our goal of 5,800, she was so moved by just seeing the kids and the families come through and the gratitude on their faces that she just leaned over to our president Kristi and said ‘I want to make sure that you guys can fill the remaining 60 backpacks,'” said Thomas Hill, the community impact director for the United Way of Cass-Clay.

The distribution ended at 7 o’clock this evening at the Fargodome.

The backpacks left over afterwards will be given out to students in Cass and Clay counties.