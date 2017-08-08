Money Talk: Stock Market

Nine days of highs. What does it mean for the future?

Stock watchers are wondering what the nine days of highs mean for the future of trading and investments. Is it time for a correction of the highs, or are we looking at more of the same? And what do both scenarios mean for dealing with our 401ks?

Paul Meyers, Financial Adviser at Legacy Wealth Management, sat down with Emily Welker live in-studio on the KVRR Morning Show to talk about investing, the “Trump bump” theory, and what it all means for you and your financial future.