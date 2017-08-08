North Dakota Highway Patrol Makes One of It’s Largest Drug Busts

Joe Radske

BISMARCK, N.D. – Yesterday afternoon, a highway patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for minor traffic violations and discovered 183 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle, one of the North Dakota Highway Patrol’s largest drug busts.

A Dodge minivan was eastbound on I-94 between Mandan and Bismarck in a construction zone.

The driver, Harold Miller, 71, of Sacramento, California, was stopped for traffic violations.

During the stop, the trooper detected a strong odor of marijuana.

Miller admitted to having marijuana inside the vehicle.

A subsequent search revealed 183 pounds of marijuana with an approximate street value of $700,000.

Miller was placed under arrest for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

