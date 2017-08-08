North Dakota Troopers Seize Marijuana Valued at $700,000 During Traffic Stop

Erin Wencl

BISMARCK, ND — A California man is in custody after North Dakota Troopers allegedly find marijuana worth over a half a million dollars in his vehicle.

Harold Miller, 71, of Sacramento, was stopped by Troopers on I-94 in between Mandan and Bismarck for suspected traffic violations.

It ended in Miller’s arrest and one of the state’s largest drug busts.

Troopers say they smelled a marijuana odor coming from the vehicle and say Miller admitted there was pot in the vehicle.

After a search, troopers allegedly seized 183 pounds of marijuana with a street value estimated at $700,000.

Miller is charged with possession with intent to deliver and drug paraphernalia.

