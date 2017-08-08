Pop-Up Restaurant Offers Food, Even Dessert Draped in Cheetos

You can order Cheetos crusted fried pickles, Cheetos meatballs and spicy Cheetos nachos

THE BUZZ — It’s Alison’s worst nightmare…come true.

But Cheetos fans everywhere could be instantly put in celebration mode once they get a load of this pop-up restaurant.

The Spotted Cheetah in New York is serving up nothing but food and dessert draped in Cheetos.

You can order Cheetos crusted fried pickles, Cheetos meatballs and spicy Cheetos nachos.

There are also desserts like Cheetos-Sweetos cheesecake and cheddar-Cheetos apple crepes.

Because everything is bedda with chedda.

The pop-up opens August 15th.

If you can’t make it to New York, we’ve got a link to the recipes.

Click here.