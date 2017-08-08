Sharing a Pint with Your Best Furry Friend for a Good Cause

Dog owners and their pets were invited to Flatland Brewery to help support 4 Luv of Dog Rescue
Morgan Parrish

WEST FARGO, ND — The community got to enjoy their favorite pint and pup at Flatland Brewery in West Fargo.

Pup up Patio is a part of Flatland Brewery’s giving program, Community Pints.

This afternoon, they invited everyone to bring their dogs to socialize while their owners shared a drink.

Owners said it’s the perfect opportunity to support 4 Luv of Dog rescue and their mission.

“For this one specifically, the dogs are great,” said Frank Clemens, who is the president of Flatland Brewery. “It’s fun to interact with them and it’s fun to watch them interact but also its nice to give exposure to the nonprofit and let 4 Luv of Dog to get some attention too.”

For every pint sold throughout the day, a $1 donation will go towards 4 Luv of Dog Rescue.

