Thinking Green: Baby Steps

Step lightly on this beautiful planet we call home.
Emily Welker

Getting green is all about taking small steps that add up to something big in terms of its impact on the environment. And let’s face it, it’s easier to start small when you start something new. So why not start today, with a baby step that could be the first one on a journey toward a greener planet?

Danny Lipford gives you some great examples of little steps that can make a big difference in this week’s Thinking Green.

