App of the Week: Eclipse Safari

This app might just eclipse them all.

It’ll be all eyes on the skies come the last week of August, when a celestial event dubbed the Great American Eclipse dominates the heavens above North America. You’ll need to be in specific parts of the U.S. outside the Red River Valley Region in order to see the total eclipse. But since you can see the vast majority of it without ever leaving our region, you’ll probably want an up-to-the-minute way to check out its progress.

Francie Black gives us a way to do your eclipse watching electronically in this week’s App of the Week.