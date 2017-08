HS Football Season Preview: Shanley Deacons

Troy Mattern is hoping to bring the program its 1st state title since 2012

FARGO, N.D. — One of North Dakota’s most renowned football coaches, Troy Mattern, has a new home this fall.

After seven years as Head Coach at Fargo South, Mattern will take on the role of Head Coach at Shanley High School.

Mattern is hoping to continue the Deacon’s rich winning tradition by bringing the program its first state title since 2012.