Jamestown Police Release Details Behind Shooting Deaths

Erin Wencl

JAMESTOWN, ND — Jamestown Police have confirmed the shooting deaths of a Jamestown couple are a murder suicide.

Authorities say 26-year-old Cherish Petersen died of a gunshot to the back of the head.

They say 33-year-old Casey Jensen died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A three-month-old baby found in the home was treated for dehydration and later released to family members.

Police responded to 1906 4th Street Northeast after a report of two bodies found in the home.

A rifle and two shell casings were recovered from the home.

Authorities say Petersen and Jensen were in a domestic relationship, but did not release any other information.

