Man Charged With Terrorizing With A Gun

Fargo police responded to the report of a man waving a gun at another person at 402 23rd Street South around 8 p.m. but found the suspect had left.

FARGO (KFGO) – A man with no permanent address is in the Cass County jail, arrested Tuesday night on a terrorizing charge.

26-year old William Mayville was later found at another residence and taken into custody without incident.