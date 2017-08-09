NDSU Celebrating the Little Golden Book and 75 Years of Publishing

The university held a book reading at the NDSU bookstore followed by an arts and crafts project for kids to create their own Little Golden Book.

FARGO, ND — The Little Golden Book is celebrating 75 years of publishing and NDSU is giving kids the chance to celebrate on its campus.

The university held a book reading at the NDSU bookstore followed by an arts and crafts project for kids to create their own Little Golden Book.

This free event was encouraged for kids of all ages and was open to the public.

The company has been enjoyed by different generations and the company continues to publish new stories.

“They’re still publishing now so it’s awesome that they still get to read them,” said Emma Swenson, who is the NDSU Bookstore Marketing Intern. “It’s fun to think about my little golden books that were my favorite. Me and my mom brought them out the other night and we we’re reading through ours so it’s just cool to be able to share that experience with them.”

Little Golden Books sent make–your–own books to different book stores across the country.