NDSU DT Tanguay Helping Menard through Injury

Tanguay also tore his ACL in 2016

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State football is still practicing without All-American defensive end Greg Menard who injured his ACL over the weekend.

The Bison are used to filling holes on defense after Nick DeLuca and Nate Tanguay missed significant playing time with injuries last season.

Tanguay actually suffered an ACL tear too, so he knows what Menard is going through.

“I felt for him,” Tanguay said. “Just watching the play when it happened, I was like ‘oh man. That looks like what happened to me.'”

He has also been mentoring Menard through the early stages of the process.

“The first thing me and him talked about was ‘hey, what are the positives for you?’ and that kind of got him in a little better spirits, but he’s in pretty good spirits as of right now. I’m happy with where he’s at, because he started rehabbing right away. He started lifting right away, and he’s going to be just fine in the future.”

Menard will use his redshirt this season and have one year of eligibility left in 2018.