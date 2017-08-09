Jamestown Deaths Apparent Murder-Suicide

JAMESTOWN, ND — Jamestown Police say the bodies found Sunday night is an apparent murder-suicide.

Chief Scott Edinger in a release says the bodies of Casey Gene Jensen, 33, and Cherish Ranae Petersen, 26, were found by their fathers.

Police say Jensen and Petersen were in a domestic relationship.

Officers were called to the home at 1906 4th Street NE in Jamestown at 5:49 p.m. August 6th.

Both Jensen and Petersen lived in the home.

According to the North Dakota Forensic Examiner’s Office, Petersen died as a result of a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Jensen died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

A Winchester rifle, two shell casings and several other items were recovered as evidence from the home.

Police believe the shooting took place in the late evening hours of August 4th or early morning August 5th.

A three month old child was found uninjured in the home.

They were taken to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center for treatment for dehydration and has been released to family members.

((Original Story))

JAMESTOWN, ND — Police have identified two people found dead in a Jamestown home.

Casey Jensen, 33, and 26 year old Cherish Peterson were found Sunday night.

Police also recovered a firearm at the scene.

Officers responded to 1906 4th Street Northeast in Jamestown where they found two people dead inside the house and a three-month-old baby, who was not hurt.

Police said the baby was taken into protective custody but later released to family members.

Investigators finished their work inside the home late Sunday.

“We don’t believe that there is any threat to the public,” said Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger.

The Jamestown Police Department is being assisted by the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

“We’re still waiting on some investigation today and over the next couple of days,” said Chief Edinger. “I’m assuming that we can release some information probably Wednesday morning.”