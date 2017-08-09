Pride Community Collective Prepares for F-M Pride Week

Organization will bring transgender veterans in opposition of President Trump's transgender military ban

FARGO, N.D. — F-M Pride Week organizers said they are almost ready to kick off their big event in downtown Fargo and with the recent political climate, they said the celebration couldn’t come at a better time.

Rainbow flags decorate Broadway, but something else will catch your eye: the transgender flag.

“Trans individuals have felt a sense of heightened fear,” said F-M Pride grand marshal Rebel Marie.

President Donald Trump recently proposed a ban that won’t allow any transgender individuals into the military.

The Fargo–Moorhead Pride Collective said they are taking a stand against the president’s proposal and inviting transgender veterans.

“We do have veterans that are stepping up and stepping out and we’re so grateful for their service in the past, as they continue to support the community today,” Rebel Marie said.

Given the political climate recently, some said events like F–M Pride are important to have.

“It’s really important to have events like these in our community to help support the LGBT community, to support diversity,” said Nicole Holden, marketing director at the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

PCC spends the year putting F–M Pride together.

Last year , 1,600 people came, and this year, 40 groups are signed up to march in Sunday’s parade.

Holden said she’s impressed with all PCC is able to do, especially with Pride Week.

“The amount of work that they do to help put Fargo–Moorhead Pride on is really, really impressive for the size of our community,” Holden said.

The F–M Area Pride Collective is 100 percent volunteer-run because they believe in a cause.

A cause some say is fit to showcase downtown Fargo.

“All are welcome in downtown Fargo,” said Nicolette Berge, events coordinator for the Downtown Community Partnership. “We want everyone to feel safe and comfortable down here and we don’t exclude anybody.”

But Rebel Marie is really hoping for one thing. “Even a stronger sense of community.”

Pride 2017 begins Thursday with a series of events going on through Sunday.

The 17th annual Pride Parade will be on Sunday at noon with a pride rally immediately following.