Solidcore: New Workout Boutique to Open in F-M Area

Solidcore Will Offer Workout Classes Focused on Building Long Lean Muscles

FARGO, ND — Solidcore offers the community a workout like no other.

“It’s a workout to really get into your slow twitch muscle fibers with slow controlled movements with different resistance weight based for each movement,” said Meredith Russell, the Studio Manager at Solidcore.

The full body workout uses a machine they call “Sweatlana”, which offers resistance to each movement.

One of the main focuses of these workouts is the core.

“Everybody wants to tighten up their core and it’s something that’s going to make you tight around the midsection,” said Thomas Kirchoffner, who lives in West Fargo.

However, the class also works out your obliques, glutes, hamstrings, inner and outer thighs.

Even though these workouts look intense, they’re made for people of all skill sets.

“The awesome thing about Solidcore is that since its low impact on your joints, it’s really meant for everybody,” Russell said. “Everybody can come into the class and since we have different resistance weight and different tension points to hold in each exercise, it’s meant for everybody.”

Kirchoffner said the class atmosphere offers motivation.

“You got 11 other people and that’s your team,” he said. “You’re working out and you got a coach that pushes you so that’s what motivates you.”

Solidcore will open up to the public Saturday, August 12th.

