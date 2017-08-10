Empowering Women Through Other’s Hardships

FARGO, ND — When the clock strikes 11:11 people usually make a wish for good luck…but in Fargo it’s also time to listen to her story.

“I just new that this is something special,” said Andrea Berg, this month’s storyteller.

Two years ago, Robin Swanson was looking for an opportunity to connect with women from different walks of life so she created “Her Story.”

It’s an hour long event that happens once a month, eleven months out of the year.

“As we’ve had women tell their stories that if there’s a challenge that they’ve faced and that they’ve overcome, what if I have a client that has a similar experience that I can now connect them with that storyteller,” said Swanson, the creator of “Her Story.”

Each meeting features a storyteller who shares her experience with discovering courage to develop her potential and overcoming a personal battle.

When you come to one of these storytelling sessions, you receive one of these books and each of the speakers gets to pick their own word to reflect their own chapter and this month the word was courage.

Berg is one of the millions of Americans who was molested by a relative as a child.

“And he gave me a kiss on my mouth, it was not a friendly kiss, it was a grown-up kiss. And he slowly shut the door of the bedroom so that nobody would see us,” said Berg.

Andrea believes in the power of courage and she has learned to choose courage over comfort.

“If I cry or have nervous laughter it’s okay because this is safe,” said Berg.

Each month these women have an opportunity to strengthen themselves by listening to the hardships of others and learning how they continued to flourish.

“Owning our story and loving ourselves through it is the bravest thing we’ve ever do,” said Berg.

If you are interested in attending the next session of “Her Story,” visit their page.