Fired Fargo Officer Appealing Decision

David Boelke is appealing to the city's civil service commission.

Fargo, N.D. (KFGO) – A former Fargo police officer who was fired after an internal investigation is appealing.

Chief Dave Todd fired the 15-year veteran saying he made “intentional and willful decisions” not to respond to calls, not to collect evidence and showed disrespect and discourteous behavior toward other members of the police department and lacked courtesy, empathy and patience toward the public.

The officer’s lawyer has called the claims “trumped up and disparaging.”