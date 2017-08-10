NORTH DAKOTA -- Our much needed rain over the past week has keep drought conditions in North Dakota from getting worse. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows 82 percent of the state in some stage of drought, unchanged from…
GRANVILLE, ND -- A truck and trailer collided with an Amtrak train, causing damage to the engine and nearly a dozen train cars in McHenry County. Twenty-four-year-old Joshua Guse of Rugby was driving a Mack water truck when he failed…
FARGO, ND -- A fired Fargo police officer is appealing his termination. David Boelke was fired earlier this week after Chief David Todd said he intentionally did not respond to calls. Boelke's attorney called the accusations "trumped up" and "disparaging."…