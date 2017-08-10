Fired Fargo Police Officer is Appealing his Termination

The fired officer was accused of several wrongdoings after an internal affairs investigation
Nick Broadway

FARGO, ND — A fired Fargo police officer is appealing his termination.

David Boelke was fired earlier this week after Chief David Todd said he intentionally did not respond to calls.

Boelke’s attorney called the accusations “trumped up” and “disparaging.”

Chief Todd also said Boelke willfully did not collect evidence, was disrespectful to his peers and lacked patience with the public.

Boelke worked in the department for about 15 years.

Related Post

Snow Business: Where Does Fargo’s Snow…...
Saving a Life with Naloxone
Former Sawyer Superintendent Guilty of Sex Crimes ...
Officers Help Ignite the Opening Ceremony for Spec...

You Might Like

Truck Crashes with Amtrak Train Near Granville

GRANVILLE, ND -- A truck and trailer collided with an Amtrak train, causing damage to the engine and nearly a dozen train cars in McHenry County. Twenty-four-year-old Joshua Guse of Rugby was driving a Mack water truck when he failed…

Fired Fargo Police Officer is Appealing his Termination

FARGO, ND -- A fired Fargo police officer is appealing his termination. David Boelke was fired earlier this week after Chief David Todd said he intentionally did not respond to calls. Boelke's attorney called the accusations "trumped up" and "disparaging."…