NDSU Soccer Breaks in New Turf with Exhibition Tie

NDSU and Manitoba tied 1-1

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State University women’s soccer team opened the 2017 season with a 1-1 draw against the University of Manitoba Bisons in an exhibition match on Thursday, Aug. 10, under the lights at Dacotah Field.

Senior Bailey Lervick netted the lone goal for the Bison on a penalty kick in the 77th-minute after Holly Enderle was fouled in the box.

Manitoba answered, though, and netted an equalizer in the 83rd-minute when Florin Wagner found the back of the net, knotting the match, 1-1.

For the match, the Bison outshot the Bisons, 16-10, and posted a 6-5 advantage in corner kicks.

Goalkeeper Julia Edelstein made three saves in 90 minutes between the pipes for North Dakota State.

NDSU is scheduled to travel to Omaha, Neb., to take on Missouri State in an exhibition contest on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. at Marian High School.